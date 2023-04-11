JEE Main Day 4 Forenoon Shift Paper Analysis: 'Physics Easiest Among All Papers'

JEE Main paper analysis: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the fourth day of JEE Main Session 2 exams today, April 11. The reporting time for students in the first shift was 7.20 am. The exam started at 9 am. As per the immediate reactions of students, Mathematics was moderate level while Physics was the easiest among the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students. Check JEE Main paper analysis shared by FIITJEE Noida students. FIITJEE Team will however cross check the same and confirm once the question papers are released by NTA, said Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Noida Head.

JEE Main April 11 forenoon shift paper analysis 2023

Mathematics – Moderately level. Questions were asked from all chapters with an emphasis on Chapters on Algebra & Calculus. Questions were asked from Vectors & 3 D Geometry (4 to 5 questions), Binomial Theorem, Progressions, Matrices, Mathematical Reasoning, Statistics, Permutation & Combination & Probability, Straight Lines & Circle, Parabola, Definite Integrals had 3 questions, Area, Differential Equations(2 questions). The numerical Section had lengthy calculations. Mixed concept questions were asked in Conic Sections. Few questions were reported as Tricky.



Physics – Easy level. Questions asked from Kinematics, Heat & Thermodynamics(3 to 4 questions), Kinetic Theory of Gases, Gravitation, Rotational Motion, EM Waves, Electrostatics, Magnetism, AC Circuits, Current Electricity, Modern Physics & Ray Optics. Numerical-based questions were easy. Overall, this section was balanced as per students.



Chemistry – Easy to Moderate Level. Inorganic Chemistry was given more weight compared to Physical & Organic Chemistry. Numerical Based questions were mostly from Physical Chemistry – Solutions, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, Mole Concept, Ionic Equilibrium, and Solid state. Questions were also asked from Environmental Chemistry, p & d block, Phenols, Chemical Bonding, and Coordination Compounds. Some mixed-concept questions were asked in Organic Chemistry from Amines, Aldehydes & Ketones, Biomolecules, and Polymers.