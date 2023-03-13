JEE Main Session 2 Application Edit Window Opens, Know Which Particulars Can Be Edited

JEE Main session 2: National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application form correction/ edit window for JEE Main Session 2 applicants. Candidates who have registered for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) April session and want to make corrections to their application form can do it now. The JEE Main application correction window will close on March 14 at 9 pm. The facility is available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main application edit window now open

Candidates can make changes in only a few particulars in their JEE Main form. Mobile number, email address, permanent address, and present address can not be changed, NTA informed. Only the name of either mother or father, category, sub-category, city and medium, and qualification including passing year (Class 10 and 12) can be edited. Candidates are also allowed to change/add courses. Changing the date of birth is allowed only for non-AADHAR verified candidates.

NTA informed the candidates that these changes are allowed only for fresh candidates. Those who applied for session 1 can make the following changes (for both AADHAR-verified and non-verified candidates): Category, Medium, and Course.

JEE Main April session exam 2023

JEE Main session 2 is scheduled to be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12. April 13 and 15 are reserved dates. NTA began the registration for JEE Main April session on February 15. The window closed on March 12. NTA announced the JEE Main session 1 (January) exam results on February 7. As per the information shared by NTA, a total of 8.6 lakh applicants registered for Paper 1, and a total of 8.22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The attendance was 95.79%. The NTA said that this is the highest attendance for JEE Main Paper 1 ever since the NTA began conducting the exams.