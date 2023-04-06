JEE Main Session 2 Day-1 Analysis: Students Find Physics Easy, Math, Chemistry Moderate

JEE Main paper analysis: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE Main Session 2 exams today. The reporting time for students was 7.20 am. The exam started at 9 am. As per the immediate reactions of students, Mathematics was Moderate, Chemistry was Easy to Moderate, and Physics was Easy. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students. Check JEE Main paper analysis shared by FIITJEE Noida students. FIITJEE Team will however cross check the same and confirm once the question papers are released by NTA, said Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Noida Head.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Analysis

There were 90 questions and the total marks for JEE Main Paper-1 were 300.

(* 5 out of 10 questions were to be attempted from the Numerical Based section in each subject). The paper had two parts & each part had three sections:

• Part-I- Physics had a total of 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, and 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical-based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks for this section were 100.

• Part-II- Chemistry had a total of 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, and 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical-based questions was +4 for the correct response, -1 for the incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks for this section were 100.

• Part-III- Mathematics had a total of 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, and 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical-based questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks for this section were 100.

(3) Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. Students reported Paper Similar to January Session.

(4) The difficulty level as per feedback from students on 6th April 2023 (Forenoon Session).

• Mathematics – Moderately Level. Questions were asked from all chapters emphasising Chapters on Algebra & Calculus. Questions asked from Matrices, Determinants, 3D Geometry, Vectors, Progressions, Permutation & Combination, Probability, Binomial Theorem, Complex Numbers, Differentiation, Definite Integrals, Area under Curves, Parabola & Circle. The Numerical Section had lengthy calculations. Few questions in MCQs were reported as Tricky & Lengthy.

• Physics – Easy. Questions were asked about the Laws of Motion, Rotational Motion, Work, Power & Energy, Simple Harmonic Motion, Error Analysis, Capacitance, Magnetism, Semi-Conductors, Current Electricity, Communication Systems, Modern Physics, Centre of Mass, and Electrostatics. Numerical-based questions were easy. Overall, the students felt this section was Balanced and Easy.

• Chemistry – Easy to Moderate level. Organic & Inorganic Chemistry had questions directly from NCERT Books. Less weightage is given to Physical Chemistry that too in Numerical Section. In Physical Chemistry, questions were asked about Electrochemistry, Ionic Equilibrium, Chemical Kinetics, Chemical Equilibrium and Atomic Structure. Organic Chemistry had questions from Aldehydes & Ketones, Amines, Alcohols, Phenols, Biomolecules and General Organic Chemistry. Inorganic had questions from Co-ordination Compounds, Chemistry in Everyday Life, Group-18. A few questions from Organic Chemistry were reported as slightly tricky.

Nitin Arora, Assistant Director Academics Engg., Aakash BYJU'S Live said, "In Physics, majorly questions were from the Class 11th syllabus. In Chemistry, questions were evenly distributed from the Class 11th & Class 12th syllabus.In Mathematics, majorly questions were from the Class 11th syllabus. Overall the questions distribution from the Class 11th syllabus dominated the paper."