JEE Mains 2024 session 2 registration begins, here's how to apply for JEE April exam

Advertisement

In a significant development, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains Exam 2024 Session 2, commencing on February 2, 2024. Aspiring candidates eager to apply for this competitive examination can complete the application process through the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Step-by-Step Guide on How to Register for JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2

The registration process for the JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 has commenced, and aspiring candidates can follow these simple steps to successfully register for the examination:

Step 1: Visit the Official NTA JEE Website Navigate to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in using a web browser.

Advertisement

Step 2: Click on the Registration Link Look for the 'JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 Registration' link on the homepage. Click on it to proceed to the registration page.

Step 3: Fill in the Required Information Provide the necessary details, including personal information, contact details, and academic qualifications, in the online registration form. Ensure that all the information entered is accurate.

Advertisement

Step 4: Upload Required Documents Upload the scanned images of your recent photograph, signature, PwD certificate (if applicable), and category certificate. Follow the specified guidelines for file formats and sizes mentioned in the official brochure.

Step 5: Pay the Application Fee Choose the mode of payment and proceed to pay the applicable application fee based on your category and paper choice. The fee can be paid online through various payment modes.

Advertisement

Step 6: Review and Submit Carefully review all the information provided before submitting the application. Ensure that all details are accurate and the uploaded documents meet the specified requirements.

Step 7: Print Confirmation Page After successful submission, download and print the confirmation page for future reference. This page will contain essential details like the application number and other relevant information.

Advertisement

Important Tips:

Be sure to have all the required documents and information ready before starting the registration process.

Follow the guidelines for scanning and uploading documents to avoid any issues.

Double-check the eligibility criteria and ensure you meet all the requirements before applying.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA JEE website for updates and announcements related to the examination. Good luck with your JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 registration!

Essential Documents Required for JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 Registration

As candidates gear up to register for the JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2, it is imperative to have certain documents in order. The following documents are mandatory for a smooth application process:

Scanned image of the candidate's photograph (to be saved for future use after uploading it along with the application). Scanned image of the candidate's signature (to be saved for future use). Scanned image of the PwD (Persons with Disabilities) certificate, if applicable. Category certificate, if applicable.

Guidelines for Scanned Images

As outlined in the official brochure, the scanned images of the candidate's photograph, signature, and PwD certificate/UDID Card (Swawlamban Card) should adhere to the following specifications:

Advertisement

The recent photograph should be either in color or black & white with 80% of the face (without a mask) visible, including ears, against a white background.

Both the scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format, ensuring clarity.

The size of the scanned photograph should range between 10 kb to 200 kb.

The size of the scanned signature should fall between 4 kb to 30 kb.

The size of the scanned copy of the PwD certificate should be in PDF format, ranging between 50 kb to 300 kb.

JEE Mains Application Fees

For Paper 1 or Paper 2, the application fees are as follows:

General male candidates: ₹1000/-

General female candidates: ₹800/-

Gen-EWS/OBC (NCL) category male candidates: ₹900/-

Gen-EWS/OBC (NCL) category female candidates: ₹800/-

SC/ST/PwD male and female category candidates: ₹500/-

Applicants are advised to visit the official website of NTA JEE for more detailed information related to the examination and the registration process.