JEE, NEET Free Coaching Launched By Delhi Govt To Benefit 6000 Students Of Classes 11, 12

Free coaching for JEE NEET: The Delhi government is offering free preparatory coaching to government schools for NEET and JEE. In the round, a total of 6,000 students from classes 11 and 12 will be coached. The Delhi government had introduced the facility to a few Delhi government school students. So far, more than 30,000 students have enrolled their names in the science stream across all government schools.

"The Kejriwal government is committed to giving flight to the dreams of children studying in Delhi's government schools by providing a world-class education to them," said the education minister, Manish Sisodia.

The directorate of education has signed an MoU with Avanti Fellow, following which students will be provided free coaching for the preparation of various entrance exams. "In the first year of the programme, 6,000 children in classes 11–12 selected from Delhi government schools will be provided free coaching for the preparation of various entrance examinations, through test series, necessary academic support for these examinations, and regular mentoring during preparation," Sisodia said.

"Earlier, this free coaching programme was introduced in a few schools on a pilot basis, and the results were excellent. More than 160 girls from SC and ST categories are getting free coaching for NEET by experts under this programme, "he added.

According to Sisodia, through this program, the government aims to reach out to those children whose parents are not able to afford expensive coaching. Through this coaching programme, thousands of future doctor-engineers, scientists, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) experts will be produced, he added. This test preparation programme will help these students get admission to top graduate programmes and diploma courses in STEM-based fields, such as engineering, MBBS, BDS, pharmacy, nursing, paramedical courses, and research programs, and promote STEM education, Sisodia added.

Image: PTI/ Representative