JEECUP 2023 Exam Date Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has announced the JEECUP 2023 Exam Date on March 3, 2023 on its official website (jeecup.admissions.nic.in). According to the information released by the Council, the exam will be held starting from 1st June to 6th June 2023. The exam will be held for Groups A, E1, E2, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1-K8, and Group L, according to the notification. Both the registration and application processes have not been mentioned and are anticipated to start in the coming weeks.
It is pertinent to note that no written examination will be conducted for Group 1 (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) instead a merit list will be prepared based on the candidate's qualifications, experience, and interests. In the further process, an interview will take place to check on the candidates’ aptitude. The date, time and centre of the interview will be informed to applicants via websites and newspapers.
The application fee, however, has been set by the council at Rs. 200.00 for SC/ST and Rs. 300.00 for candidates from general and other backward classes. Furthermore, as on July 1, 2023, the candidate must not be less than 14 years of age.