JIPMAT 2023 Registration Begins For 5-year Integrated MBA Programme In IIM

Image: Shutterstock
JIPMAT 2023: National Testing Agency has started the registration for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test or JIPMAT 2023. JIPMAT is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to 5-Year Integrated Program in Management at IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the Academic Year 2023 – 2024. The online application window opened on April 6. The last date to register for JIPMAT is April 30.
Candidates should have passed class 10+2/XII/HSC examination in arts/commerce/science stream or equivalent in the year 2021, 2022 or appearing in 2023. The candidate must have passed the class 10th examination in the year, not before 2019. The IIMs (Bodh Gaya and Jammu) may have different eligibility requirements, the candidates are required to refer to the website of IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for this.
To apply for the JIPMAT, general and OBC-NCL male candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,000, for general and OBC-NCL female candidates, the application fee is Rs 1,000. For EWS, SC, ST, and PWD male and female candidates, and for Transgender candidates, the fee is Rs 1,000.