JIPMAT 2023 Registration Begins For 5-year Integrated MBA Programme In IIM

JIPMAT 2023: National Testing Agency has started the registration for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test or JIPMAT 2023. JIPMAT is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to 5-Year Integrated Program in Management at IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the Academic Year 2023 – 2024. The online application window opened on April 6. The last date to register for JIPMAT is April 30.

Check important dates here

Online registration and submission of online Application Form for JIPMAT-2023 will be done from 06 April 2023 to 30 April 2023 upto (05:00 P.M)

Last date for submission of Examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking & Paytm Payment Modes up to - 30 April 2023 upto (11:50 P.M)

Correction in the Particulars of Application Form online only from 2 May 2023 to 04 May 2023 (upto 11:50 P.M.)

Date of Examination for JIPMAT -2023 - 28 May 2023 (Sunday)

Duration of Examination- 150 minutes (02:30 hours)

Timing of Examination - 03:00 P.M. to 05:30 P.M.

Mode of Examination- Computer Based Test (CBT) mode

Medium of Question Paper- English

JIPMAT Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed class 10+2/XII/HSC examination in arts/commerce/science stream or equivalent in the year 2021, 2022 or appearing in 2023. The candidate must have passed the class 10th examination in the year, not before 2019. The IIMs (Bodh Gaya and Jammu) may have different eligibility requirements, the candidates are required to refer to the website of IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for this.

JIPMAT Application Fee

To apply for the JIPMAT, general and OBC-NCL male candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,000, for general and OBC-NCL female candidates, the application fee is Rs 1,000. For EWS, SC, ST, and PWD male and female candidates, and for Transgender candidates, the fee is Rs 1,000.

How to apply for JIPMAT 2023