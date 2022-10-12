JNU UG Admission 2022: Application Window Closed; First Merit List To Be Out On This Date

The registration window for UG admission at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be closing today, i.e. on October 12. All those candidates who have qualified in CUET UG can apply for JNU UG admission by visiting the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. In order to complete the registration process, candidates are required to fill out the JNU UG Online Application with personal details and qualification details.

The official notification states - "Applications are inviting for admission into UG/COP programme for the academic session 2022-23. Last date for fee payment is 11:50 PM, 12-Oct-2022.” Once the JNU UG admission registration window closes, the university will release the merit list for the seat allotment. As per the schedule released, JNU 1st merit list for UG courses will be released on 17th October 2022.

JNU UG Admission 2022 Schedule

Last date to apply: October 12, 2022, till 11:50 PM

Correction Window: October 13 to 14, 2022 till 11:50 PM

Publication of first merit list: October 17, 2022.

Pre enrollment registration and payment: October 17 to

Second Merit List: October 22, 2022.

Blocking of seats: October 22 to 24, 2022

Third merit list: October 27, 2022.

Blocking of seats: October 27 to 29, 2022

Physical verification: November 1 to 4, 2022

Release of Final list: By November 9, 2022

JNU UG Admission 2022: Here's how to apply for JNU UG Admission

Step 1: To fill out the application form, candidates are required to visit the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, look for the registration link.

Step 3: Complete the registration process by providing the required personal details.

Step 4: Candidates are required to log in again using the system-generated ID and password.

Step 5: Fill up the application form.

Step 5: Then, upload the scanned documents as needed.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 7: Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply for JNU UG Admissions 2022 - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative