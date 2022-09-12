JoSAA Counselling 2022 Registration Begins Today; Here's Direct Link To Register

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, or JoSAA has started the registration process for IIT and NIT Counselling 2022 today, September 12. All those candidates who have qualified in JEE Main or Advanced, 2022, can apply for admission by visiting the official website at josaa.nic.in. The counselling procedure started today at 10 am.

Candidates, who want to take admission into IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other government-funded technical institutions, are required to first take part in JoSAA counselling. Candidates who have qualified in both JEE Main and JEE Advanced can apply for JoSAA counseling, while those seeking admission to IITs must qualify in JEE Advanced 2022. Results for JEE Advanced were announced on September 11 at jeeadv.ac.in. Starting today, September 12, 2022, candidates can register and fill out their preferred institutions for JoSAA Counseling.JEE Advanced AAT candidates can apply for the counselling from September 17.

According to the official information, based on candidates' choices, authorities will release two mock allotment lists on September 17 and 19. Candidates can finalise their selections as of September 20. The registration and choice filling process for round 1 will stop on September 21. As per the official notice, the round 1 seat allotment result will be released on September 23 and candidates can report online for admission at their preferred institution till September 26.

Steps to register for JoSAA counselling 2022

Step 1: To register for JoSAA Counselling 2022 candidates are required to visit the official website josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on “Registration and Choice Filling for JoSAA Counselling 2022”

Step 3: Then, enter the preferred choice of institutes and courses

Step 4: Lock all the options and submit

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

Here's direct link to register for JoSAA Counselling 2022 - CLICK HERE

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)