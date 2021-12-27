Karnataka NEET Counselling Registration Ends Today; Check Registration Steps Here

Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2021: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is scheduled to close the registration for Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test counselling on Monday, December 27, 2021. Earlier, the deadline for registration was December 22, which was extended till December 27 for UG courses. Candidates who are interested in admissions through UG NEET are advised to visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. The deadline to register ends today. Candidates can check the counselling details, steps to apply, and important dates here.

Eligibility

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021 is for students who want to take admissions into courses like Medical and Dental, MBBS, and BDS for the academic year 2021-22. As per the guidelines issued by KEA, "Candidates who have scored more than or equal to the prescribed minimum score in UGNEE-2021 are only eligible to apply online for UG Medical and Dental courses". Through the ongoing counselling procedure, candidates can also apply for the government's share of AYUSH seats.

Karnataka NEET counselling 2021: Details

KEA has already clarified that it will not be opening the application correction window. Therefore, applicants are advised to cross-check all the details before applying for UG NEET. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Cat-1/PwD category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Application fee of Rs. 1000 will be charged from General/2A/2B/3A/3B candidates and Rs. 2000 from NRI/OCI/PIO/Foreign Nationals candidates.

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: Important dates

At first, the deadline for registration was December 22, 2021

The deadline to apply is December 27, 2021

Candidates can download the verification slip from official website between December 28 and December 30, 2021

Karnataka NEET Registration: Here is how to apply