Karnataka NEET: Second Round Seat Allotment Result For MDS Released; Check Details Here

Karnataka NEET counselling 2021: Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the second round seat allotment result for MDS (Dental) has been released on December 23, 2021. Candidates can check the PGET result which has been uploaded on the official website kea.kar.nic.in. After the release of results, eligible candidates will have to complete the admissions process and pay the fee which will be followed by reporting to colleges. The important dates have been mentioned below.

Karnataka NEET PG MDS 2021 counselling: Important Dates

Karnataka NEET PG MDS 2021 counselling started on December 5, 2021

Candidates must complete the admissions process till December 27, 2021

The last date to report to colleges is December 28, 2021

Karnataka NEET PG MDS 2021: Here is how to check seat allotment result

For checking the 2nd round seat allotment result, candidates will have to go to the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority – kea.kar.nic.in.

On the Homepage, they should click on the link that reads, 'NEET PG MDS- Second round result.'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the login details like PGET Number and date of birth and then click on submit.

Post submitting, the 2nd round seat allotment result will be displayed on screen

Candidates should download and print the allotment order for admission purposes.

Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2021

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has recently revised the counselling dates for Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or Karnataka NEET counselling 2021. This has been informed through the official notification related to undergraduate admissions. Candidates who are interested in admissions through UG NEET can go through the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. to get more information about NEET 2021.

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: Important dates