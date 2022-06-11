KCET 2022 Registration Window Reopens; Last Date June 13, Here's How To Apply

KCET Registration 2022: The application portal for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test has been reopened by the Karnataka Examinations Authority today, Saturday, June 11. All those candidates who have not applied for the exam earlier can visit kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Candidates must take note that the last date for the submission of the application form is June 13, up to 4 pm.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test is scheduled to be held on June 17, 18, and 19. Notably, KCET is providing the last chance to all the candidates so who have either entered the application partially or failed to upload a photo or a few students who have only entered the trial (1) application. Candidates can upload their photos and also fill out the incomplete application.

According to the official notice released by the KCET, "In the interest of the student community, the Karnataka Examination Authority has given seven opportunities for students to apply for UGCET 2022 through online. In spite of giving so many opportunities, there are students who have either entered the application partially or failed to upload a photo, or a few students who have only entered the trial (1) application. Hence, the final and last chance is given to enter the application online or to upload the photo or to complete the incomplete application," reads the notification.

KCET 2022 Registration 2022: Here's how to register for KCET 2022

Step 1: To register for KCET 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Karnataka CET application."

Step 3: Register for and complete the KCET 2022 application form.

Step 4: Then, candidates need to pay the registration fee online.

Step 5: Save the confirmation page for future use.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website of KCET for fresh updates and more information.

