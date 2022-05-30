KCET Admit Card Expected Today, KEA To Close Application Window Today; See Details

KCET Admit Card 2022: The admit card for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test is expected to be released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) sometime soon. Once released students would be able to download their admit card by visiting the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in. As per the media reports, the admit card is expected to be released by today evening or tomorrow morning. However, till now there has not been any official confirmation regarding the release date and time for the KCET 2022 hall ticket.

Follow these steps to download KCET 2022 Hall Ticket

Step 1: After the release of the admit card candidates must visit the official website of KEA

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that says KCET 2022 Hall Ticket

Step 3: Then, candidates need to enter their login credentials

Step 4: Click on the submit/login button

Step 5: The admit card would appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future needs

KCET 2022 application window closes today

Karnataka Examinations Authority has offered another chance to all students to apply for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) or KCET 2022. Those who have not registered their names for the exam earlier can do so by visiting the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Those who wish to apply for the exam can do so by visiting the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

As per media reports, the Karnataka Examinations Authority reopened the application window at the request of students and parents. Now students have got extra time to apply for the UG Common Entrance Examination. They can apply till 8 pm, Monday. It is to be noted that all those candidates who have already registered and paid the application fee but did not fill out the application form can log in and do so during this time. According to KEA, candidates who completed the trial application but did not participate in the actual application process can complete the remaining steps during this time period. This year, the examination is scheduled to be held on June 16 and June 17, 2022, and the Kannada language test will be conducted on June 18, 2022.

KCET 2022: Here's how to apply for Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2022

Step 1: To apply for KCET, candidates need to visit the official website of KEA (kea.kar.nic.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Karnataka CET application" link.

Step 3: Register and complete the KCET application form for 2022.

Step 4: Upload the required documents, such as scanned photographs, signatures, etc.

Step 5: Pay the registration fee online.

Step 6: Save the confirmation page for future use.

