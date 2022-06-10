KEAM 2022 Admit Card To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download

KEAM Admit Card 2022: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala is likely to release the Kerala Engineering Architecture, Pharmacy and Medical Exam, KEAM 2022 Admit Card today, on June 10, 2022. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download their KEAM admit cards by visiting the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates must note that the examination will be held on July 4, 2022.

Earlier, the event was scheduled to be held on July 3, 2022. To download the admit card, candidates need login credentials such as their application number and other details to download the KEAM admit cards. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the KEAM CEE Admit Card 2022.

KEAM 2022 Admit Card: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the KEAM 2022 Admit Card candidates need to visit the official website of Kerala Engineering Architecture Pharmacy and Medical Exam - cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the KEAM 2022 Candidate's Portal.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter their login details such as Application Number or other details

Step 4: Automatically, your KEAM Admit Card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must download and take a printout of the KEAM 2022 Admit Card for the future needs.

Details mentioned on the KEAM Admit Card 2022

Candidate’s name

Application number

Roll number

Exam date & time

Address

Address of the allotted KEAM 2022 exam centre

Photograph

Signature

Paper applied for

Question booklet version

Exam day guidelines

As per the official notice, candidates need to carry the Admit Card on the main day to the examination hall. Without the admit card, candidates would not be allowed to write the exam. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and information.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)