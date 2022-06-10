KEAM 2022 Admit Card To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download

Quick links:
KEAM Admit Card 2022: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala is likely to release the Kerala Engineering Architecture, Pharmacy and Medical Exam, KEAM 2022 Admit Card today, on June 10, 2022. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download their KEAM admit cards by visiting the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates must note that the examination will be held on July 4, 2022.
Earlier, the event was scheduled to be held on July 3, 2022. To download the admit card, candidates need login credentials such as their application number and other details to download the KEAM admit cards. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the KEAM CEE Admit Card 2022.
As per the official notice, candidates need to carry the Admit Card on the main day to the examination hall. Without the admit card, candidates would not be allowed to write the exam. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and information.