KEAM 2022 Entrance Exam To Be Held In June; Registration Begins Soon

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
KEAM 2022 Registration: The Engineering and Pharmacy exams of the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) 2022 entrance examination is scheduled to take place on June 12, 2022, confirmed the office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE). According to official information, examinations for Physics and Chemistry subjects will be held in the morning shift – from 10 am to 12:30 pm – and for the Mathematics paper, the test will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. To appear for the examination, candidates first need to register at cee.kerala.gov.in.
The authorities will soon announce the schedule for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Examinations. KEAM is a state-level entrance examination that is held every year for admission to Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at participating institutes in Kerala. Check key details below.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
According to official information, KEAM rank lists are prepared on a 50:50 basis, with 50% of marks from Class 12th or plus two board exams and 50% of entrance examination results. Allotments are made through a Single Window System within the Centralized Allotment Process (CAP). CEE Kerala also conducts the state quota counseling process for admission to undergraduate medical courses for NEET qualified candidates.