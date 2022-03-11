KEAM 2022 Entrance Exam To Be Held In June; Registration Begins Soon

KEAM 2022 Registration: The Engineering and Pharmacy exams of the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) 2022 entrance examination is scheduled to take place on June 12, 2022, confirmed the office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE). According to official information, examinations for Physics and Chemistry subjects will be held in the morning shift – from 10 am to 12:30 pm – and for the Mathematics paper, the test will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. To appear for the examination, candidates first need to register at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The authorities will soon announce the schedule for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Examinations. KEAM is a state-level entrance examination that is held every year for admission to Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at participating institutes in Kerala. Check key details below.

KEAM 2022 registration: Application Fees

Courses Application fees Engineering only General/OBC - 700

SC - 300

ST - Nil Architecture only General/OBC - 500

SC - 200

ST - Nil Engineering and Architecture Both General/OBC - 900

SC - 400

ST - Nil

KEAM 2022 registration: Here's how to register

Step 1: To register, candidates must visit the official website of KEAM (www.cee.kerala.gov.in).

Step 2: Complete the registration process by entering personal details such as your name, date of birth, mobile number, and a registered email address.

Step 3: Then, candidates need to fill out the KEAM application form by providing details such as gender, nationality, nativity, valid ID proof details, and other information.

Step 4: Step 4: Candidates also need to provide educational qualifications and reservation details (if applicable) in this step.

Step 5: Save scanned images and documents to your computer in step 5.

Step 6: Then, candidates need to pay the application fees.

Step 7: Then, click on the submit button.

According to official information, KEAM rank lists are prepared on a 50:50 basis, with 50% of marks from Class 12th or plus two board exams and 50% of entrance examination results. Allotments are made through a Single Window System within the Centralized Allotment Process (CAP). CEE Kerala also conducts the state quota counseling process for admission to undergraduate medical courses for NEET qualified candidates.

Image: Shutterstock