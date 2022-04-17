KEAM 2022: Kerala Engineering, Architecture, & Medical Entrance Exam Deferred; See Details

The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) 2022 entrance exam has been deferred by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE).

The KEAM 2022 exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 26, 2022. As per the latest notice, KEAM 2022 will now be held on July 3, 2022.

According to the official notice, the KEAM 2022 exam date has been postponed in order to avoid a clash with JEE Main, which is slated to be held in two sessions—June 20 to 29 and July 21 to 30.

KEAM 2022 postponed, to be held on July 3

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of keam-cee.kerala.gov.in till April 30, 2022. KEAM is a state-level entrance examination that is held for admission to engineering, architecture, and medical (Pharmacy) courses at participating institutes in Kerala.

The rank list of KEAM is made on the basis of the 50:50 formula – 50 percent of marks from Class 12 or plus two board exams and 50 percent of the entrance exam results. CEE is also responsible for holding entrance examinations and counselling for admission to professional courses. Candidates qualifying in the CEE will be eligible to get admission to three-year LLB, five-year LLB, LLM, BPharm (lateral entry), PG Ayurveda, PG Homeo, PG Nursing, PG Medical, PG Dental, and PG Pharmacy. Allotments are made through a Single Window System within the Centralized Allotment Process (CAP). It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative