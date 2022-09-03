Lucknow University PG Entrance Exam 2022 Schedule Released: Check Dates & Details Here

Lucknow University PG Entrance Exam: Lucknow University has finally released the date for the PG entrance exam in 2022. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can check the tentative PG exam timetable by visiting the official website of Lucknow University at lkouniv.ac.in. According to the schedule, the exams will begin on September 10 and will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 11:30 am. to 1 pm, and the evening shift will be conducted from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

Students must take note that they are required to complete the examination within 90 minutes, and the questions will be based on objective type. As per the schedule, the Lucknow University PG examination will end on September 17, 2022. Meanwhile, it is expected that the varsity will release the admit card for the Lucknow University PG entrance exam sometime soon.

Luckow University Exam Schedule

On the first day, Anthropology, Biotechnology, Commerce, and Public Health (Community Medicine) examinations will be held. In the second shift AIH & Archaeology, applied economics, applied geology, B.Lib.I.Sc., biochemistry, CCJA, and public health examination will be conducted. The examination will conclude on September 17 with statistics/biostatistics, zoology examinations in the first shift, and computer science, food processing and food technology, and public administration examinations in the second shift.

More details

In case any candidate has applied for two or more subjects and those clash with other exams on the same shift, they can mail LU at luentrance2022@gmail.com by September 4, 2022. The authorities will schedule the examination of the candidates accordingly. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative