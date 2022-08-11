MAH CET BHMCT 2022 Admit Card Out: Exam On Aug 22, Here's Direct Link To Download

MAH CET BHMCT 2022: The Admit Card for the Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management Common Entrance Test (MAH BHMCT CET) 2022 has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the BHMCT CET 2022 Exam by visiting the official website. The State Common Entrance Test Cell has activated the link to download the admit card and those registered candidates can get their hall tickets by using the login credentials such as application number and date of birth and clicking on the login button. The examination is scheduled to be held on August 22, 2022.

MAH CET BHMCT 2022 Admit Card: Here's how to download MAH CET BHMCT Hall Tickets

Step 1: To download the MAH CET BHMCT 2022 Admit Card, candidates need to visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the admit card link beside the MAH B. HMCT option.

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their date of birth and application number.

Step 4: The hall ticket will be displayed.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future needs

Here's the direct link to download the MAH CET BHMCT 2022 Admit Card - CLICK HERE

Details mentioned Admit Card

Roll number

Registration number

The date and time of the exam

Exam venue (centre)

MAH CET BHMCT 2022

Candidates will have to compulsorily carry the admit card to the examination hall. Otherwise, authorities will not allow the candidates to sit in the examination. According to the schedule, the last date to download the MAH CET BHMCT 2022 Exam admit card is till August 21, 2022. Every year, BHMCT CET is conducted in Maharashtra for admission of eligible candidates to Hotel Management courses offered by participating institutions across the state.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative