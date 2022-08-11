MAH CET BHMCT 2022 Admit Card Out: Exam On Aug 22, Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
MAH CET BHMCT 2022: The Admit Card for the Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management Common Entrance Test (MAH BHMCT CET) 2022 has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the BHMCT CET 2022 Exam by visiting the official website. The State Common Entrance Test Cell has activated the link to download the admit card and those registered candidates can get their hall tickets by using the login credentials such as application number and date of birth and clicking on the login button. The examination is scheduled to be held on August 22, 2022.
Candidates will have to compulsorily carry the admit card to the examination hall. Otherwise, authorities will not allow the candidates to sit in the examination. According to the schedule, the last date to download the MAH CET BHMCT 2022 Exam admit card is till August 21, 2022. Every year, BHMCT CET is conducted in Maharashtra for admission of eligible candidates to Hotel Management courses offered by participating institutions across the state.
