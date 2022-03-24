MAH-LLB CET Registration For 3-years Course Begins; See How To Apply; Details Here

Maharashtra CET: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has started the application process for MAH LL.B-3 Yrs course today on March 24, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online or by visiting the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell - cetcell.mahacet.org. According to the official information, April 12 is the last date to apply. Candidates must note that the admit card will be released on May 10, 2022. The MAH LL.B-3 Yrs CET 2022 will be held on Tuesday, June 7, and Wednesday, June 8 in multiple sessions.
MAH LLB CET | Application fees
- The application fee for Open Category candidates, EWS candidates from Maharashtra state, candidates from outside Maharashtra state (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all categories, and J & K Migrant Candidates is Rs 800.
- As per the official notice, "Candidates belonging to Backward Class Categories (SC, ST, VJ/DT-NT (A), NT-1 (B), NT-2 (C), NT-3 (D), OBC and SBC, SEBC* categories) belonging to Maharashtra State must only have a valid Caste Certificate and a valid Non-Creamy Layer Certificate valid up to March 2022 for DT-VJ, NT1, 2, 3, OBC & SBC, SEBC have to pay Rs 600 as application fee."
MAH CET LLB 3 years course: Follow these steps for MAH CET Registration
- Step 1: To apply for the course, candidates need to visit the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell - mahacet.org.
- Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "MAH-L.L.B.3Yrs.-CET."
- Step 3: Now, candidates need to complete the registration process and then log in using their credentials.
- Step 4: Fill out the application form.
- Step 5: Upload all required documents.
- Step 6: Pay the application fee in step six.
- Step 7: Make a hard copy of the document for future reference.
MAH CET LLB 3 years course: Eligibility criteria
- Candidates should be graduates in any discipline from a recognized university.
- Candidates should have completed their undergraduate degree for a minimum of 3 years and a PG degree of 2–3 years' duration along with the basic qualifications in 10+2+3 format are eligible to apply for MH CET Law.
- Candidates must have a degree from an open university recognized by UGC are also eligible
- Final-year candidates can also apply for this examination with the required documents.
MAH CET Registration: Examination Pattern
- The examination will be held in online mode.
- The question paper will be available in both Marathi and English languages.
- The duration of the examination will be 120 minutes.
- The examination will have 150 questions.
- There will be no negative marking.
Image: Unsplash/ Registration