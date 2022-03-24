MAH-LLB CET Registration For 3-years Course Begins; See How To Apply; Details Here

Maharashtra CET: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has started the application process for MAH LL.B-3 Yrs course today on March 24, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online or by visiting the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell - cetcell.mahacet.org. According to the official information, April 12 is the last date to apply. Candidates must note that the admit card will be released on May 10, 2022. The MAH LL.B-3 Yrs CET 2022 will be held on Tuesday, June 7, and Wednesday, June 8 in multiple sessions.

MAH LLB CET | Application fees

The application fee for Open Category candidates, EWS candidates from Maharashtra state, candidates from outside Maharashtra state (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all categories, and J & K Migrant Candidates is Rs 800.

As per the official notice, "Candidates belonging to Backward Class Categories (SC, ST, VJ/DT-NT (A), NT-1 (B), NT-2 (C), NT-3 (D), OBC and SBC, SEBC* categories) belonging to Maharashtra State must only have a valid Caste Certificate and a valid Non-Creamy Layer Certificate valid up to March 2022 for DT-VJ, NT1, 2, 3, OBC & SBC, SEBC have to pay Rs 600 as application fee."

MAH CET LLB 3 years course: Follow these steps for MAH CET Registration

Step 1: To apply for the course, candidates need to visit the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell - mahacet.org .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "MAH-L.L.B.3Yrs.-CET."

Step 3: Now, candidates need to complete the registration process and then log in using their credentials.

Step 4: Fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload all required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee in step six.

Step 7: Make a hard copy of the document for future reference.

MAH CET LLB 3 years course: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should be graduates in any discipline from a recognized university.

Candidates should have completed their undergraduate degree for a minimum of 3 years and a PG degree of 2–3 years' duration along with the basic qualifications in 10+2+3 format are eligible to apply for MH CET Law.

Candidates must have a degree from an open university recognized by UGC are also eligible

Final-year candidates can also apply for this examination with the required documents.

MAH CET Registration: Examination Pattern

The examination will be held in online mode.

The question paper will be available in both Marathi and English languages.

The duration of the examination will be 120 minutes.

The examination will have 150 questions.

There will be no negative marking.

Image: Unsplash/ Registration