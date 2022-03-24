Last Updated:

MAH-LLB CET Registration For 3-years Course Begins; See How To Apply; Details Here

Maharashtra CET: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has started the application process for MAH LL.B-3 Yrs today on March 24, 2022. See how to apply

Written By
Amrit Burman
MAH LLB CET

Image: Unsplash


Maharashtra CET: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has started the application process for MAH LL.B-3 Yrs course today on March 24, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online or by visiting the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell - cetcell.mahacet.org. According to the official information, April 12 is the last date to apply. Candidates must note that the admit card will be released on May 10, 2022. The MAH LL.B-3 Yrs CET 2022 will be held on Tuesday, June 7, and Wednesday, June 8 in multiple sessions.

MAH LLB CET | Application fees

  • The application fee for Open Category candidates, EWS candidates from Maharashtra state, candidates from outside Maharashtra state (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all categories, and J & K Migrant Candidates is Rs 800.
  • As per the official notice, "Candidates belonging to Backward Class Categories (SC, ST, VJ/DT-NT (A), NT-1 (B), NT-2 (C), NT-3 (D), OBC and SBC, SEBC* categories) belonging to Maharashtra State must only have a valid Caste Certificate and a valid Non-Creamy Layer Certificate valid up to March 2022 for DT-VJ, NT1, 2, 3, OBC & SBC, SEBC have to pay Rs 600 as application fee."

MAH CET LLB 3 years course: Follow these steps for MAH CET Registration

  • Step 1: To apply for the course, candidates need to visit the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell - mahacet.org.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "MAH-L.L.B.3Yrs.-CET."
  • Step 3: Now, candidates need to complete the registration process and then log in using their credentials.
  • Step 4: Fill out the application form.
  • Step 5: Upload all required documents.
  • Step 6: Pay the application fee in step six.
  • Step 7: Make a hard copy of the document for future reference.

MAH CET LLB 3 years course: Eligibility criteria

  • Candidates should be graduates in any discipline from a recognized university.
  • Candidates should have completed their undergraduate degree for a minimum of 3 years and a PG degree of 2–3 years' duration along with the basic qualifications in 10+2+3 format are eligible to apply for MH CET Law.
  • Candidates must have a degree from an open university recognized by UGC are also eligible
  • Final-year candidates can also apply for this examination with the required documents.

MAH CET Registration: Examination Pattern

  • The examination will be held in online mode.
  • The question paper will be available in both Marathi and English languages.
  • The duration of the examination will be 120 minutes.
  • The examination will have 150 questions.
  • There will be no negative marking.

Image: Unsplash/ Registration

READ | NDA exam: Over 1 lakh women appeared, says Centre after SC questions recruitment cap
READ | CUSAT CAT 2022 PG exam to be conducted from May 14, check key dates here
READ | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Date: PM Modi to interact with board exam students on April 1
READ | Punjab Board Exam 2022: PSEB Classes 10, 12 Term 2 exam date sheets released; Check here
READ | NIOS class 10th, 12th public theory exam 2022 hall tickets released, here's direct link
Tags: MAH LLB CET, Maharashtra, Maharashtra CET
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND