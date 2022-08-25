Maharashtra CET 2022 Admit Card For Re-exam Released, Here's How To Check & Download

Maharashtra CET Hall Ticket 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the admit cards for Maharashtra CET re-examination 2022. Candidates who will be appearing in the re-exam can download admit card now. It has been released on the official website of MAHACET and can be downloaded by following these steps. In order to download the same, students should be ready with their application number and password. For more details, candidates are advised to go to the official website mahacet.org.

As per the official notice, the admit card has been released for the examination which will be conducted on August 27, 2022. The exam will be conducted at designated centres on the hall tickets. The hall tickets have been made available to candidates on August 25, 2022 for MAHLL.B-5 Yrs,, B.Ed.- M.Ed., B.P.Ed., M.Ed. LL.B-3 Yrs.B.A.-B.Sc. B.Ed. & B. Planning, MCA Courses.

Candidates who have applied for Re-Examination but do not want to appear for the Re-Examination, their earlier attempt will be considered for CET Score & they need not appear CET Re-Examination. Furthermore, candidate appearing for the Re-Examination to note that in case candidate who are appearing for the Second opportunity (Re-Examination), then his/her 1st attempt will be nullified & his/her Re-Examination 2nd Attempt will be considered for scoring.

Maharashtra CET Hall Ticket 2022: Follow these steps to download admit cards

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the course name and then a new page will open.

Step 3: Then click on the admit card link and fill in the required details.

Step 4: Once done, click on submit.

Step 5: Post submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details mentioned on admit card and download it.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Admit cards released for these courses

MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed-CET-2022

MAH-B.P.Ed-CET-2022

MAH-LLB5Y-CET-2022

MAH-M.Ed-CET-2022

MAH-LLB3Y-CET-2022

MAH-B.A.B.Sc.B.Ed-CET-2022

MAH-B.Planning-CET-2022

MAH-MCA-CET-2022

Check official notification highlights