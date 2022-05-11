MHT CET 2022: Application Deadline For Remaining Courses Ends On May 11, Check Details

MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will be closing the registrations for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 for Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Agriculture courses on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can submit their applications by May 11, 2022. Any application submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case.

In order to apply candidates will have to go to the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) – mhtcet2022.mahacet.org. They will have to complete payment of a late fee by 11:59 pm. However, candidates should know the registrations for MAH-MBA/MMS CET, MAH-MCA CET, MAH-M.Arch CET and MAH-M-HMCT CET examinations can be done without paying a late fee. The schedule highlights that the MHT CET PCB group, MHT CET PCM group, MHT MBA CET, Maha MMS CET, Maha MCA CET, Maha MArch CET, Maha BPlanning CET, BA-BEd CET, BSc-BEd integrated CET; BPEd, LLb three-years; MPEd and LLb five-year integrated course will be held in August 2022.

MHT CET 2022 exam registration eligibility

Interested candidates must have passed or appeared for HSC (12th/Equivalent Examination).

Maharashtra state candidates must clearly mention the category, in case of reservation (SC/ST/OBC/VJ/DT-NT(A)/NT(B)/NT(C)/NT(D)/SBC/PWD/etc)

In case of reservation, candidate must possess valid documents like Caste Certificate, Caste Validity Certificate and Non Creamy Layer Certificate as is applicable (valid up to 31st March 2023).

Application fee: For General Category Candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS) Candidates, fee is Rs 800. For Candidates of Backward class categories from Maharashtra State, the fee is Rs 600. All PWD candidates belonging to Maharashtra State will be charged Rs 600

MHT CET 2022: Here is how to apply

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration button, enter the required information, and register

Step 3: In the next step, logcin and fill the application form

Step 4: Upload required documents, pay the application fee, and submit

Candidates must note that these dates were extended after a revised tentative schedule was issued by the Maharashtra CET Cell on May 2, 2022. Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 is scheduled in August. As per the circular issued by the CET cell on the official website, the dates are still tentative in nature and shall be finalised later. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to not miss any updates.