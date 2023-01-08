MHT CET 2023 Tentative Exam Schedule Released; Check Dates

MHT CET 2023: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test exam schedule has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Candidates can check the MHT CET 2023 exam dates on the MHT CET official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.in. According to the schedule, the MAH-MBA/MMS-CET examination will be conducted on March 18 and 19, 2023. The CET examination for MAHL.L.B.5Yrs. (Five-Year Integrated Course) will be held on April 1, 2023. The MAHL.L.B.3Yr.-CET exam will be conducted on May 2 and May 3, 2023.

Whereas, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test examination dates for B.E and B.Tech courses will be held on May 9, May 10, May 11, May 12, and May 13 for PCM courses and from May 15, May 16, May 17, May 18, May 19 and May 20 for PCB courses, as per the schedule.

