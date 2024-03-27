×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 09:36 IST

MSBTE Summer 2024 Time Table Released, Here's How To Download

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has officially released the much-awaited MSBTE exam schedule for the summer of 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has officially released the much-awaited MSBTE exam schedule for the summer of 2024. With a comprehensive timetable now available, students enrolled in Diploma in Engineering, Pharmacy, and Government Approved Short Term (Non-AICTE) programs can effectively plan their study schedules. The MSBTE time table for Summer 2024 is easily accessible on the board's official website at msbte.org.in, where students can conveniently download it in PDF format.

This timetable encompasses both theory and practical examinations, ensuring students are well-prepared for all aspects of their assessments. To streamline the process, candidates can explore institute-wise, day-wise, course-wise, or paper code-wise schedules, providing flexibility and ease of access.

Advertisement

How to download MSBTE Diploma exam time table for 2024:

1. Visit the official MSBTE website at msbte.org.in.
2. Navigate to the "Exam Day & Date wise Final Time Table for Summer 2024 Theory Exam" link on the homepage.
3. Proceed to the Examination section and select the relevant link.
4. Upon selection, the MSBTE time table for summer 2024 will be promptly displayed.
5. Choose your institute, code, year/semester, and paper code from the available options.
6. Fill in the mandatory fields and submit your selections.
7. Once submitted, download the MSBTE time table 2024 in PDF format.
8. For future reference, print out a copy of the time table.

Advertisement

Direct link to download MSBTE time table 2024.

Important Instructions

As a reminder, it's crucial to note the following essential instructions regarding the MSBTE Summer 2024 Exam:

- The duration of the theory exams spans 18 days, excluding Sundays, Public Holidays, and the designated dates of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Maharashtra.
- Students enrolled in old schemes should adhere to the paper codes specified on their hall tickets, corresponding to equivalent courses in old schemes.
- Examination schedules for different semesters/years occurring on the same day but in varying time slots will not be considered as clashes.

Advertisement

Candidates are encouraged to stay updated by regularly visiting the official MSBTE website for any additional updates and pertinent details regarding the MSBTE Diploma Summer Exam 2024.

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 09:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

India news Live

a few seconds ago
Motor insurance premium growth

Favourable auto sales mix

4 minutes ago
R Ashwin and Rishabh Pant

R Ashwin & Rishabh Pant

4 minutes ago
Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

4 minutes ago
Stock market news

RIL, oil marketing firms

5 minutes ago
best crypto casinos

Bitcoin casino sites

5 minutes ago
IGNOU June TEE 2024 Dates Out

IGNOU June TEE dates

6 minutes ago
Naxal

6 Naxalites Killed

15 minutes ago
Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto

17 minutes ago
Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev wins 350th matc

18 minutes ago
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

BJP to Dilip Ghosh

21 minutes ago
Holi 2024: Noida Girl Falls While Trying To Recreate The 'Titanic Pose' On Scooty

'Titanic Pose' On Scooty

22 minutes ago
Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri 2024

25 minutes ago
Giacomo Raspadori

Acerbi won't be penalized

26 minutes ago
Ram Charan's unseen photo

Ram Charan's Unseen Pic

27 minutes ago
HSBC ASEAN growth fund

HSBC launches $1 bn fund

29 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham

England and Belgium draw

31 minutes ago
Delhi High Court

Complaint Moved to HC

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories12 hours ago

  2. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  3. Toddler Girl From Bhopal Reaches Mt Everest Base Camp

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Surat: 11-Year Old Girl Raped and Killed, 2 Men Arrested

    India News17 hours ago

  5. 'Shakti Swaroopa': PM Modi Speaks to Rekha Patra, Sandeshkhali Victim

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo