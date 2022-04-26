NBE Extends DNB, DrNB & FNB Application Deadline, Check Important Dates Here

NBE DNB DrNB Practical: The National Board of Examinations has released a notice related to extension of the deadline for submission of DNB/DrNB/FNB applications for seeking accreditation with NBEMS (January / February 2022 application cycle). The application form for accreditation with NBEMS for DNB/DrNB/FNB (January / February 2022 cycle) has already been released. In a recent move, the deadline for application has been extended. List of important dates can be checked here.

Check important dates here

The deadline to submit online application for Accreditation (Both Main and Specialty Specific Application) is May 16, 2022

Last Date for receipt of Hard Copy (Spiral Bind) (Both Main and Specialty Specific Application separately) at NBEMS Office is May 31, 2022

Official notification reads, "For any query /clarification /assistance, please write to NBEMS at e-mail ID: accr@natboard.edu.in"

NBE FNB 2021 Admission Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the online merit based counselling schedule for admission to Fellowship of National Board (FNB) courses for 2021 admission session on April 24, 2022. The first round counselling for FNB registration will begin on April 26, 2022. In order to register, candidates will have to go to the official website- counseling.nbe.edu.in. As per schedule, the round 1 allotment result will be released on April 29, 2022. Candidates will also have to pay the FNB counselling registration fee of Rs 2500 at the time of online registration.

“All candidates will be registered once during the start of the counseling process. No registration is permissible once the window of registration is closed. There is no other methodology for participation in the counseling for FNB 2021 admission session," NBE official notification reads.

NBE launches 14 courses

NBE has recently launched 14 new Diplomate of National Board (DNB)/Fellowship of National Board (FNB) courses. The courses offered by NBE are- Renal Transplant (FNB), Andrology (FNB), Minimal Access Urology (FNB), Paediatric Urology (FNB), Musculoskeletal Radiology (MSK Radiology) (FNB), Fetal Radiology (FNB), Paediatric Anaesthesia (FNB), Onco-Anaesthesia (FNB), Transplant Anaesthesia (FNB), Trauma Anaesthesia and Critical Care (FNB), Head and Neck Oncology (FNB), Bariatric Surgery (FNB), Cardiac Electrophysiology (FNB), Geriatric Medicine (DNB).