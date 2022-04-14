NBE Launches New FNB/DNB Medical Courses, Registrations To Begin Tomorrow

NBE FNB/ DNB courses: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has recently announced the launch of 14 new Diplomate of National Board (DNB)/Fellowship of National Board (FNB) courses. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the above-mentioned course from April 15, 2022. The deadline to apply ends on June 15, 2022. The application link will be activated on the official website natboard.edu.in.

"The application forms have to be submitted only in online mode through Online Accreditation Application Portal (OAAP) which can be accessed through NBEMS website www.natboard.edu.in,” NBE notification mentioned.

Check important dates here

Start Date for submission of Online Application form April 15, 2022

Last Date for submission of Online Application form including payment of fees is June 15, 2022

Last Date for receipt of Hard Copy (Spiral Bind) (Both Main and Specialty Specific Application separately) at NBEMS Office June 30, 2022

List of courses being offered

The courses offered by NBE are- Renal Transplant (FNB), Andrology (FNB), Minimal Access Urology (FNB), Paediatric Urology (FNB), Musculoskeletal Radiology (MSK Radiology) (FNB), Fetal Radiology (FNB), Paediatric Anaesthesia (FNB), Onco-Anaesthesia (FNB), Transplant Anaesthesia (FNB), Trauma Anaesthesia and Critical Care (FNB), Head and Neck Oncology (FNB), Bariatric Surgery (FNB), Cardiac Electrophysiology (FNB), Geriatric Medicine (DNB).

Here is how to apply

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website www.natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage look for the public notice section

Step 3: Then click on the link related to registration for the above-mentioned courses

Step 4: Candidates will then be redirected to the login window

Step 5: Candidates will have to get themselves registered and generate the log in credentials

Step 6: Post logging in the application form will be opened

Step 7: Fill the forma= and attach the documents

Step 8: Submit the form and take its printout for future reference

About NBE

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) was established in 1975 by the Government of India. One of the major aim is to improve the quality of Medical Education by establishing high and uniform standards of postgraduate examinations in modern medicine on All India basis. NBEMS conducts post graduate and post-doctoral examinations in approved disciplines leading to the award of Diplomate of National Board (DNB), Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) and Fellow of National Board (FNB).