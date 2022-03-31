NEET 2022 Exam Date: NEET-UG Notification Likely Today; Exam Expected To Be Held In July

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET-UG 2022 notification today, March 31. As per reports, NEET UG 2022 will be held on July 17, 2022. The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate 2022 exam will begin on April 2.

NEET 2022 Notification likely today

As per sources, the NEET 2022 registration window will be open from April 2 till May 7, 2022. A correction window for editing the filled form will be opened in the mid-month of May. NEET 2022 notification is likely to be released today. Once released, the NEET notification will be available on nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET-UG 2022: Important Dates

NEET 2022 Notification Release Date: March 31

NEET-UG 2022 registration begins- April 2

NEET-UG 2022 registration last date- May 7

NEET-UG 2022 will be held on July 17.

Note: The above dates are not final and are based on sources. The final schedule will be confirmed only after the release of the NEET notification.

Every year, over 16 lakh candidates register for the national level medical entrance exam, NEET. In the year 2021, over 8 lakh students had cleared the NEET 2021 exam. Those who pass NEET have to undergo a counselling process to get admission to the medical colleges.

NEET-UG 2022: Educational Qualification and Eligibility