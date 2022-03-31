Last Updated:

NEET 2022 Exam Date: NEET-UG Notification Likely Today; Exam Expected To Be Held In July

NEET 2022 Exam Date: NTA is likely to release NEET-UG 2022 notification today, March 31 at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET 2022 is expected to be held on July 17.

Written By
Nandini Verma
Neet 2022 exam date

Image: Shutterstock


National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET-UG 2022 notification today, March 31. As per reports, NEET UG 2022 will be held on July 17, 2022.  The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate 2022 exam will begin on April 2. 

NEET 2022 Notification likely today

As per sources, the NEET 2022 registration window will be open from April 2 till May 7, 2022. A correction window for editing the filled form will be opened in the mid-month of May. NEET 2022 notification is likely to be released today. Once released, the NEET notification will be available on nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. 

NEET-UG 2022: Important Dates

  • NEET 2022 Notification Release Date: March 31
  • NEET-UG 2022 registration begins- April 2
  • NEET-UG 2022 registration last date- May 7
  • NEET-UG 2022 will be held on July 17.
  • Note: The above dates are not final and are based on sources. The final schedule will be confirmed only after the release of the NEET notification.

Every year, over 16 lakh candidates register for the national level medical entrance exam, NEET. In the year 2021, over 8 lakh students had cleared the NEET 2021 exam. Those who pass NEET have to undergo a counselling process to get admission to the medical colleges.

NEET-UG 2022: Educational Qualification and Eligibility

  • Candidates who have passed 10+2 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English as core subjects from a recognized board can apply for the NEET.  Class 12 or equivalent appearing aspirants are also eligible to apply for NEET.
  • Candidates must have completed 17 years as on December 31, 2022.
  • The upper age limit for applying for NEET has been removed.
READ | Bihar Board matric results 2022 at 3 pm today: How to check BSEB class 10th results online
READ | NEET PG: Supreme Court cancels mop-up round counselling for AIQ, 146 more seats opened
READ | NEET 2022 notification to be released soon; Exam likely to be postponed, here's why
READ | NEET UG 2022 confirmation page will be available on DigiLocker app; See details
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND