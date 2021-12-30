NEET Counselling: MCC Releases Notice For NRI Claim, Check Highlights Here

NEET counselling 2021: The Medical counselling Committee (MCC) has recently released an important notice. It is for those candidates who want to claim NRI status. Candidates who want to get their nationality converted from Indian to NRI have been told to submit documents on or before January 2, 2022.

MCC Official notification: Highlights

Official notification released by MCC reads, “It is for the information to all the candidates that those who are claiming to be NRI as per the directions/orders of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in the case (W.P. (C) No.689/2017- Consortium of Deemed universities in Karnataka (CODEUNIK) & Anr. Vs. Union Of India & Ors.) dated 22-08-2017 (Copy enclosed), such candidates should send their relevant documents as mentioned below, in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI through email ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com from 10:00 AM of 30th December, 2021 (Thursday) till 10:00 AM of 2nd January, 2022 (Sunday).”

The notification further reads, “All such candidates are advised to be in touch with the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in) for further course of action. Mails received before/ after the stipulated time will not be considered. Candidates are advised to send all documents enclosed in single mail only, within stipulated time.”

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling: Registration Process Begins today

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will conduct the registration process for NEET 2021 state quota counselling today. The information bulletin has been released for the Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021 on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org/info.mahacet.org/CAP2021/NEET_UG.

Candidates must note that the registration and fee payment process for Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021 has been started on December 30, 2021, and will end on January 5, 2022. All the documents related to the counselling should be uploaded on the official website between December 30 and January 6, 2022. The Board will release the provisional merit list on January 8, 2021. This counselling process is being conducted for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B (P & O), and BSc (Nursing) courses. The schedule for counselling rounds will be released sometime soon.