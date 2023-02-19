NEET MDS 2023 Application Edit Window Closing Today To Correct Photo And Signature

The National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will on Sunday close the application edit window for NEET MDS 2023. Those who have submitted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) exam 2023 forms and want to make corrections in the uploading of photographs, signatures and thumb impressions can do it now. The application form can be edited online at natboard.edu.in till today.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has already published a list of candidates who needs to make changes in their application forms as they have not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates shall be allowed to rectify the incorrect images in their applications from 17th February 2023 to 19th February 2023 (till 11:55 PM).

"Incorrect images can be edited any number of times before the closure of the selective and final edit window. Please note that the last submitted information will be saved in the records. The image upload instructions are detailed in the NEET-MDS 2023 information bulletin. Said instructions were notified vide NBEMS notice dated 09.09.2022 as well," the official notice reads. All applicants for NEET-MDS 2023 are advised to carefully go through the Image Upload Instructions. Please be apprised that uploading images in the application form which are not in accordance with the guidelines prescribed or failure to rectify the images in the edit window/final edit window shall invite rejection of the application. No further opportunity may be extended to rectify the incorrect images, the notice reads.

NEET MDS 2023: Internship cut-off date extended

The NEET MDS 2023 registration window was reopened on February 10 after the NBE extended the internship cut-off date for the MBBS (BDS) graduates. The internship cut-off for dental students has been extended to June 30, making an additional 3,000 eligible for the MDS 2023 examination.

“Desirous candidates who are completing their internship during 01.04.2023 to 30.06.2023 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-MDS 2023 can apply for NEET-MDS 2023 from 10.02.2023 (3 PM onwards) to 12.02.2023 (till 11:55 PM). The applications can be submitted at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in”, reads the official notification.

NEET MDS 2023 admit card will be issued on February 22. The exam will be held on March 1, 2023. As per the official website, the NEET MDS Result 2023 will be announced by March 31.