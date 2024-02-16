Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 12:26 IST

NEET MDS 2024 Aspirants Seek Postponement Amid Eligibility Concerns

With just a month left for the NEET MDS 2024 scheduled on March 18, 2024, aspiring candidates are demanding postponement of the exam.

Nandini Verma
NEET MDS 2024 Aspirants Seek Postponement Amid Eligibility Concerns
NEET MDS 2024 Aspirants Seek Postponement Amid Eligibility Concerns | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
With just a month left for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test – MDS (NEET MDS) scheduled on March 18, 2024, aspiring candidates are voicing their demand for the postponement of the medical examination. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is responsible for conducting the NEET MDS exam, and the scheduled date has triggered concerns among candidates.

Originally planned for February 9, the NEET MDS 2024 exam was rescheduled to March 18, 2024, as per a notice dated January 20. The revised date represents a mere extension of 38 calendar days from the initial plan. However, many candidates are expressing dissatisfaction with this timeline and are advocating for a shift of the competitive exam from March to July.

This call for postponement gains momentum, particularly as candidates draw comparisons with the NEET PG 2024 exam. The NEET PG exam, initially set for March 3, has been rescheduled to July 7, creating a perceived disparity between the two medical examinations.

In response to the scheduled NEET MDS 2024 exam date, disappointed candidates have initiated a Twitter campaign using hashtags such as #Postponeneetmds2024toJULY, #postponeneetmds2024tilljuly, #NEETMDS2024POSTPONEMENT, and #POSTPONENEETMDS2024.

According to the latest updates, two candidates have taken their concerns to the Supreme Court, seeking a postponement of the NEET MDS exam. Dr. Ayesha Nazrin, one of the petitioners, expressed her disappointment with the eligibility cut-off, claiming that many candidates were deemed ineligible due to this criterion.

Dr. Nazrin, along with another candidate, Dr. Rishab Chakraborty, has filed a petition representing non-eligible candidates. They are currently awaiting case enlistment and hope for it to be listed before February 19, the last day for exam registration. EdexLive reported that there are a total of 11 petitioners who are ineligible for the medical examination.

The eligibility criteria for the NEET MDS 2024 include completion of a 12-month compulsory rotatory internship/practical training after passing the final qualifying examination (BDS or a foreign dental degree recognized by GoI/DCI). The candidate must complete the internship and obtain provisional or permanent registration by March 31, 2024, or provide a certificate from the head of the institution confirming completion by the same date.

The demand for postponement, coupled with the Supreme Court petition, underscores the concerns and challenges faced by NEET MDS 2024 aspirants. The outcome of their efforts will likely shape the future schedule of the medical examination.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 12:26 IST

