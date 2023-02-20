NEET PG 2023: Application Edit Window Closing Today, Full Details Here

NEET PG 2023: National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the final edit window for NEET PG 2023 today, February 20. Candidates who have applied for NEET PG 2023 and want to make changes to the application form can do so now. The window will close at 11:55 pm today.

NEET PG 2023: Application edit window closing today

Applicants can edit their NEET PG 2023 application forms by visiting the official website of NBE - natboard.edu.in. Candidates who have not uploaded their photographs, signature and/or thump impressions as per instructions should correct it now. A list of such candidates who need to rectify their forms has also been uploaded by NBE.

"Pursuant to the closure of the edit window, it has been noted that some candidates have still not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the selective and final edit window. Incorrect images can be edited any number of times before the closure of the selective and final edit window. Please note that the last submitted information will be saved in records. 4. The image upload instructions are detailed in the NEET-PG 2023 information bulletin. Said instructions were notified vide NBEMS notice dated 09.09.2022 as well. . Please be apprised that uploading images in the application form which are not in accordance with the guidelines prescribed or failure to rectify the images in the edit window/final edit window shall invite rejection of application. 6. No further opportunity may be extended to rectify the incorrect images," the official notice reads.