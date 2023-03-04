NEET PG 2023: Exam Begins Tomorrow, Check Last Minute Guide Here

The National Board of Examination (NBE) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- NEET PG examination tomorrow, March 5, 2023. Candidates who haven't yet downloaded their NEET PG admit card can download it from the official website- nbe.edu.in. The exam city, centre, and other exam-related details can be found on the admit card.

According to the official schedule, the result for the NEET PG exam would be announced on March 31, 2023. The candidates who meet the qualification criteria would become eligible for the counselling rounds. However, the exact date for the counselling rounds hasn't been announced yet but it's expected that it would begin sometime in September 2023. For any further details, the candidates are suggested to check the official website.

Important last-minute tips

As the exam begins tomorrow, the candidates might face several challenges while solving the question paper. It's recommended that the candidates clear all their subject-related doubts with the help of a subject expert. It's important to have a strong grip and a deep knowledge of the subject.

In the preparation phase, sticking to one source also becomes very important for the aspirants. For all the 19 subjects of NEET PG, the candidates should stick to only one source. Preparing from NEET PG sample papers is also recommended for the candidates as it can help in understanding paper patterns and question types.

NEET PG 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download here

Candidates who haven't yet downloaded their NEET PG admit card can follow the steps mentioned below.