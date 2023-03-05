NEET PG 2023 Exam Concludes: Paper Analysis, Tentative Answer Key Release Date Here

The National Board of Examination (NBE) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- NEET PG 2023 exam today, March 5. According to reports, over 3 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which was held in a single morning shift in computer-based mode from 9 am to 12:30 pm. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the tentative date of the result and answer key release here.

According to the official schedule, the result of NEET PG 2023 will be declared on March 31. The provisional answer key will be released anytime before the result. Candidates who are not sure about a specific answer can also object by visiting the official website at nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023 exam analysis

The NEET PG 2023 exam concluded on March 5 as per the notified schedule. The candidates were given the question paper which had 200 multiple-choice questions. For each correct answer, the candidate will be awarded four marks and one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

According to candidates, the difficulty level of the examination was easy to moderate. Most of the questions were from common topics and few were in-depth and lengthy. However, most of the students were able to solve the question within the given time.

The students also claimed that the question paper consisted of more questions from subjects like OBG, Microbiology, Biochemistry and Medicine and less number of questions were from Dermatology, Anatomy, Ortho and Anaesthesia. Furthermore, there were several questions in the exam on the topic of Chronic alcoholism.

According to official information, the cutoff percentile for candidates from the General category is 50th. On the other hand, the cutoff percentile for SC/ST/OBC, and General-PH categories are 40th and 45th, respectively. The qualifying candidates would become eligible for admission to several medical courses including, MD/MS/PG Diploma and Post MBBS DNB Courses, Direct 6 Year DrNB Courses and NBEMS Diploma Courses. The admission would be done after the counselling rounds, that is expected to begin in September 2023.