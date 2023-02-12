NEET PG 2023 Registration Window Closing Today; Here's How To Apply

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the registration window for NEET PG 2023 today, February 12. The registration window had reopened on February 9 after NBE has decided to extend the internship cut-off date for MBBS graduates till August 11, 2023. Aspirants can apply on the official website- natboard.edu.in. With the extension of internship cut-off date, around 13,000 more candidates have now become eligible to apply for NEET PG.

“Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students across 5 States/UTs who were not eligible for #NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, MoHFW has decided to extend last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 11th Aug 2023,” union health ministry had said in a tweet.

How to register for NEET PG 2023

Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the NEET-PG Tab.

Click on the 'NEET PG 2023 Application Link'

Register yourself by generating a UserID and Password

Now login using the credentials and apply online

Fill in the NEET PG Application form 2023 by providing correct details

Upload the required documents.

Choose preferred exam city.

Pay the application fee

Submit your NEET PG form and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

NEET PG 2023: Revised Dates