NEET PG 2023 Registration Window To Reopen Today; Here's How To Apply

The National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will reopen the registration window for NEET PG 2023 today, February 9. The registration window will open at 3 pm. NBE has decided to reopen the registration window after it extended the internship cut-off date for MBBS graduates till August 11, 2023. The eligible candidates will be able to register before February 12.

Initially, the internship cut-off date for completion of internship for undegraduate medical students was March 30. Later, the NBE extended it to June 30. Now, it has further been extended to August 11. With the extension of internship cut-off date, around 13,000 more candidates have now become eligible to apply for NEET PG.

“Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students across 5 States/UTs who were not eligible for #NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, MoHFW has decided to extend last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 11th Aug 2023,” union health ministry said in a tweet.

NEET PG 2023: Revised Dates

Candidates can select the preferred state and city for exam amongst those cities which are available at the time of closure of previous registration window on 27.01.2023, on a first come first serve basis. The application edit window for all such candidates who shall be successfully submitting examination fee & application form for NEET-PG during 09.02.2023 to 12.02.2023 shall be opened on 15.02.2023. The Final/Selective Edit Window for all applicants of NEET-PG 2023 who are found not to have submitted the required images in their applications as per the prescribed guidelines shall be opened from 18.02.2023 to 20.02.2023. A list of these candidates shall be published on NBEMS website prior to the opening of final edit window.

How to register for NEET PG 2023