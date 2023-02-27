NEET PG Admit Card 2023: How To Download NEET PG Hall Ticket

NEET PG 2023 Admit Card: National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) postgraduate 2023 admit card is scheduled to be released today, February 27. As per the information bulletin, NEET PG 2023 is scheduled to be held on March 5. However, a plea in the Supreme Court for the postponement of the exam will be heard today. It is worth noting that some candidates have claimed on Twitter that they are able to download their NEET PG admit card through 'candidate login' on the official website. However, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences has not yet confirmed the release.

Will NEET PG 2023 be postponed?

The release of the NEET PG admit card 2023 is expected to be delayed due to the Supreme Court hearing on the conduct of the exam. Once released, the admit card will be available for download on the official website- nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The Supreme Court heard the exam postponement plea on February 24 by a bench comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta. However, the plea was adjourned till Monday, February 27. Aspirants are demanding to postpone the exam for two to three months.

How to download NEET PG 2023 admit card?