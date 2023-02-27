Last Updated:

NEET PG Admit Card 2023: How To Download NEET PG Hall Ticket

NEET PG 2023 admit card is scheduled to be released today. However, candidates claim that they are able to download their hall ticket through 'Candidate Login'.

Written By
Nandini Verma
NEET PG

Image: Shutterstock


NEET PG 2023 Admit Card: National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) postgraduate 2023 admit card is scheduled to be released today, February 27. As per the information bulletin, NEET PG 2023 is scheduled to be held on March 5. However, a plea in the Supreme Court for the postponement of the exam will be heard today. It is worth noting that some candidates have claimed on Twitter that they are able to download their NEET PG admit card through 'candidate login' on the official website. However, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences has not yet confirmed the release. 

Will NEET PG 2023 be postponed?

The release of the NEET PG admit card 2023 is expected to be delayed due to the Supreme Court hearing on the conduct of the exam. Once released, the admit card will be available for download on the official website- nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The Supreme Court heard the exam postponement plea on February 24 by a bench comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta. However, the plea was adjourned till Monday, February 27. Aspirants are demanding to postpone the exam for two to three months. 

How to download NEET PG 2023 admit card?

  • Visit the official website- natboard.edu.in
  • Click on NEET PG tab
  • Click on NEET PG 2023 link and then click on the 'Application link'
  • A new page will open
  • Click on Admit Card download link
  • Or you can simply click on 'Login' tab given on the top of homepage
  • Key in your login credentials and submit.
  • Your NEET PG 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout. 
