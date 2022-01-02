NEET PG Counselling 2021: Check Highlights Of Affidavit Filed By Centre In Supreme Court

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The centre on December 31 filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court regarding EWS (Economically Weaker Section) reservation in undergraduate and Postgraduate Medical seats. Ahead of hearing in SC on January 6, the Centre has filed an affidavit defending its Rs 8 lakh annual income cap for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation. The affidavit reads that the criteria for EWS reservation should remain the same for this academic year. It further reads that the new rules will come into force next year.

The centre in July 2021 said that 27 per cent OBC (Other Backward Class) reservation and 10 per cent EWS reservation will be extended to all medical seats under the central pool from the 2021-22 academic year. The Supreme Court will be hearing a petition that challenges the decision. The counselling for UG and PG will resume if the court accepts the rationale and logic put forward by the government in fixing the Rs 8 lakh cap for the determination of the EWS category for admission to the NEET and other medical courses.

NEET PG reservation matter in Supreme Court

NEET PG Counselling 2021 has remained suspended for months now. The counselling for admissions to National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate medical courses is suspended ever since the matter has been taken to Supreme Court. It all started when a bunch of petitions challenged the July 29 notification of the Medical Counselling Committee. The notification released on July 29 reads that 27% reservation will be given to Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Around 10% quota is reserved for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in NEET-PG (All India Quota). The NEET PG 2021 issue has now been scheduled to be heard on January 6, 2022.

Union government on October 25 assured Supreme Court that the NEET PG counselling 2021 will not start until the Supreme Court comes to a conclusion on OBC, EWS quota NEET. As per schedule, the window for choice filling and locking was supposed to open on October 26, 2021, and close on October 29, 2021. Institutes were told to verify their internal candidates on October 30, 2021. NEET seat allotment results were supposed to be out on November 3, 2021, and eligible candidates had to report for admission at institutes between November 4 and November 10, 2021.