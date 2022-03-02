NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins; Here's How To Apply

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration procedure for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, or NEET PG 2021, counseling mop-up round, which will continue till March 7, 2022. Through the mop-up round, all the seats that were not filled during the NEET PG 2021 round 1 and round 2 counselling will now be filled. As per the schedule released by MCC, the registration and fee payment window for the mop-up round will be available till March 7, and those students who will register during this period can fill and lock their choices from March 3, 2022.

Candidates can register themselves for the mop-up round of NEET PG counselling 2021 by visiting the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in. Candidates must take note that during the ongoing mop-up round, no new registrations will be accepted. Only those candidates who were not allotted a seat in MCC NEET PG Counselling round 1 and round 2, and those candidates who withdrew the counselling by failing to report to their allotted seats, are eligible to register for the mop-up round. Check key details below.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Here's how to apply for Mop-Up Round

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of MCC – mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' and then click on the 'Online registration' link.

Step 3: Now, enter your NEET PG roll number and other required credentials to log in.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents.

Step 5: Candidates then need to pay the application fees and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: Candidates must download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET PG Mop Up Round Registration | More details

Every year NEET UG Counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS), and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee. According to MCC, from this year onwards, the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds instead of the earlier two rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. Candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

