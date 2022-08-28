Last Updated:

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration To Start From Sept 1; Here's How To Register

NEET PG Counselling: Candidates can apply for the round 1 counselling by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Know details.

Written By
Amrit Burman
NEET PG Counselling

Image: Shutterstock/Representative


The authorities are all set to conduct the first round of registration for the National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) counselling from 1 September 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the round 1 counselling by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. As per the schedule, the last date to apply for NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration is 4 September 2022.

As per the official schedule, the payment window will remain open till September 04, 8:00 PM. Those who register during this period can fill out and lock in their choices up to September 05 (11:55 pm). Candidates must take note that the round 1 seat allotment results will be released on September 8. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for admission from September 9 to September 13. The NEET PG counselling will be held for two rounds, including a mop-up round and a stray vacancy round for AIQ, Central University seats, and AFMS, DNB PG seats.

Important Dates

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-up round

  • Registration/Payment: October 6 to October 9
  • Choice filling/Locking: October 7 to October 10
  • Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes: October 10
  • Seat allotment: October 11 to October 12
  • Results declaration: October 13

Stray Round

  • Processing of Seat Allotment: October 20 to October 21
  • Result: October 22
  • Reporting to the allotted institute: October 23 to October 31
  • Reporting/Joining to the allotted institute: October 14 to October 18

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration: Here's how to register

  • Step 1: To register for NEET PG Counselling 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the PG Medical Counselling section.
  • Step 3: The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.
  • Step 4: Candidates need to enter the required information and register on the portal.
  • Step 5: Login and complete the application form.
  • Step 6: Finally, upload the required documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.
  • Step 7: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the application form.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)

