NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration To Start From Sept 1; Here's How To Register

The authorities are all set to conduct the first round of registration for the National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) counselling from 1 September 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the round 1 counselling by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. As per the schedule, the last date to apply for NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration is 4 September 2022.

As per the official schedule, the payment window will remain open till September 04, 8:00 PM. Those who register during this period can fill out and lock in their choices up to September 05 (11:55 pm). Candidates must take note that the round 1 seat allotment results will be released on September 8. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for admission from September 9 to September 13. The NEET PG counselling will be held for two rounds, including a mop-up round and a stray vacancy round for AIQ, Central University seats, and AFMS, DNB PG seats.

Important Dates

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-up round

Registration/Payment: October 6 to October 9

Choice filling/Locking: October 7 to October 10

Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes: October 10

Seat allotment: October 11 to October 12

Results declaration: October 13

Stray Round

Processing of Seat Allotment: October 20 to October 21

Result: October 22

Reporting to the allotted institute: October 23 to October 31

Reporting/Joining to the allotted institute: October 14 to October 18

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration: Here's how to register

Step 1: To register for NEET PG Counselling 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the PG Medical Counselling section.

Step 3: The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Step 4: Candidates need to enter the required information and register on the portal.

Step 5: Login and complete the application form.

Step 6: Finally, upload the required documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

Step 7: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the application form.

