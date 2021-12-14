NEET-PG: SC Dismisses Plea Seeking 1:5 Seat To Candidate Ratio, Suggests Approaching HC

NEET PG Counselling Update: Supreme Court on December 13 has dismissed a Plea that seeks 1:5 seat to candidate ratio to be executed for NEET PG admissions. The NEET Postgraduate Counselling 2021 has been delayed for all candidates and is scheduled to begin only begin after Supreme Court’s order. The petition refers its argument to the case of Anand S Biji vs the State of Kerala. The petition refers to Condition 3 stipulated in Anand S Biji v. State of Kerala 2012 13 SCC 713 as, "A total of 5 times of number of seats available for allotment or all qualified candidates whichever is less, will be given chance to participate in online counselling (allotment process)"

The petition also alleges that the Centre has not worked on this condition imposed in the mentioned case of Anand S Biji. The petition further alleges that the information bulletin for NEET PG doesn't mention the ratio details important for counselling. Supreme Court’s bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna suggested that the petitioners should move to the concerned High Court.

"It is amusing to note that at one hand Centre is flouting directions of the Top Court and on the other hand they are subjecting results of the exam to the judgements/orders of the Court," the petition states.

NEET-UG counselling update

Medical Counselling Committee has recently released an important notification regarding the NEET-UG counselling in 2021. As per notification, the NEET Counselling 2021 is likely to be delayed further as MCC has mentioned that NEET-UG, 2021 Counselling is under challenge in W.P (C) No. 961 of 2021 before the Supreme Court of India. The next hearing will be on January 6, 2022.