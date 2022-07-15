NEET SS 2022 Registration Begins; Check Eligibility, Registration Link & More

NEET SS 2022: The registration window for the National Eligibility Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2022 has been opened by the National Board of Examinations. Candidates who want to register can do so by filling out the application form at the official website of NEET SS 2022 - natboard.edu.in. Along with the application form, NBE has also released the exam schedule for NEET SS 2022. This time, the entrance examination will be conducted on September 1 and September 2 for different groups.

According to the official notice released by the NBE, "The National Medical Commission (NMC) vide its letter dated 14.06.2022, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announces to conduct the NEET-SS 2022 on 1st and 2nd September 2022 at various examination centers across the country. The different groups shall be examined on 1st and 2nd September 2022 as detailed in the Information Bulletin."

NEET SS 2022: Important Dates

Candidates must take note that the last date to submit the NEET SS 2022 application form is August 4 (till 11:55 pm).

Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for NEET SS 2022 exam must have a postgraduate degree (MD/MS/DNB) or any equivalent examination.

Candidates who have completed their graduation on or before September 15, 2022, can also apply.

The application form will not be accepted from those candidates who don't have a degree.

NEET SS 2022 Registration: Here's how to fill register

Step 1: To register for the NEET SS 2022, candidates need to visit the official website—natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "NEET SS" tab.

Step 3: Select the "application link."

and then tap on the registration portal.

Step 4: Candidates then need to register their names by filling in the required details.

Step 5: Filling in the online application will generate an "application number."

Using the system-generated application number, complete the NEET SS application form.

Then, candidates need to upload scanned documents, including photographs and signatures.

Step 8: Online Payment of the Application Fee

Step 9: Apply for the NEET SS 2022 program.

Step 10: Download, save and print the confirmation page.

Here's the direct link to register for NEET SS 2022 - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative