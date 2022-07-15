NEET SS 2022 Registration Begins; Check Eligibility, Registration Link & More

Quick links:
NEET SS 2022: The registration window for the National Eligibility Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2022 has been opened by the National Board of Examinations. Candidates who want to register can do so by filling out the application form at the official website of NEET SS 2022 - natboard.edu.in. Along with the application form, NBE has also released the exam schedule for NEET SS 2022. This time, the entrance examination will be conducted on September 1 and September 2 for different groups.
According to the official notice released by the NBE, "The National Medical Commission (NMC) vide its letter dated 14.06.2022, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announces to conduct the NEET-SS 2022 on 1st and 2nd September 2022 at various examination centers across the country. The different groups shall be examined on 1st and 2nd September 2022 as detailed in the Information Bulletin."