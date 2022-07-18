NEET UG 2022: Check Expected NEET Cut-off And Expert Analysis Here

NEET UG 2022 cut off details: National Eligibility Entrance Test NEET-UG was conducted on July 17, 2022 at various centers across India. It is the single largest exam for undergraduate courses conducted by National Test Agency (NTA). This year the exam was conducted in offline mode across 546 NEET 2022 Exam centers in India and 14 cities outside India cities

NEET UG 2022: Exam pattern

The registered students had to attempt 180 questions out of 200. For each correct answer, 4 marks were awarded and 1 mark was deducted for each wrong answer. The total 200 questions were divided into 4 Sections subject-wise (Physics, Chemistry, Botany & Zoology). Each of these Sections had subsections (A&B). In section A all the questions were compulsory and section B had to attempt any 10 questions out of 15.

NEET-UG 2022: Check the difficulty level here

Aakash BYJU'S faculty said that the overall difficulty level of NEET UG 2022 was moderate to difficult. Chemistry paper was the toughest to attempt and Botany was the easiest subject. Physics & Zoology were of moderate difficulty. When compared to NEET 2021, the paper was found to be slightly easier than NEET 2021. Questions in Chemistry were more tricky and lengthy than last year and were conceptually difficult. Rest of the subjects were almost of similar difficulty compared to last year.

NEET UG 2022 cut-off expectations

Marks expected to secure a seat in Government Colleges (All India Quota) would have been similar to the previous year (2021) i.e, 580 to 610. As this time the number of students who attended the exam was nearly 19 lakhs which is 18% (approximately) higher than the previous year, hence expected marks might range from 590 to 620.

NEET records 95% attendance with 18.72 lakh applicants

About 95 percent attendance was on July 17 recorded in the medical entrance exam NEET, which had received the highest number of applications ever, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Breaching the 18-lakh mark, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the largest entrance exam in the county of which 10.64 lakh were female, NTA officials said.

“About 95 per cent attendance was recorded today,” a senior NTA official said.

This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021. Last year, the NEET-undergraduate exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it. Over 15.44 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 3,858 centres. Of these, at least 8.70 lakh students had qualified.

(Disclaimer: The analysis has been provided by Dr. Sarvesh Chaubey, Deputy Regional Director, Aakash BYJU'S Live. Republic World does not take any responsibility for it.)