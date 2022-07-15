NEET UG 2022 Exam: Check Self Declaration Form, Exam Day Instructions & Other Details Here

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the National Eligibility and Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) on Sunday, July 17. According to the official information, a total of more than 18 lakh medical aspirants are going to participate in the NEET UG Exam, which will be held under COVID-appropriate measures in view of the rising cases of coronavirus.

NTA has asked all the medical aspirants to submit a self-declaration form indicating their health status. The UG medical aspirants will also be required to paste a coloured postcard-sized photograph, or a 4-inch x 6-inch photograph, on the NEET admit card. In the admit card, a NEET self-declaration form has been added as a measure to alert the candidates and curtail the spread of coronavirus. The form attached to the admit card must be printed and signed to be submitted to the respective exam centres. Also, an "Undertaking" form has been attached. Below are the key details.

NEE UG 2022: Exam day instructions

Candidates are required to fill in the required information in the self-declaration form on the NEET 2022 admit card.

Paste photograph.

Put in your left-hand thumb impression and make sure it is clear and visible.

On the day of the exam, candidates have to sign the declaration in the presence of the invigilator.

It is advised that aspirants must download all the pages attached to the admit card and carry them to the exam center.

Documents required for the NEET Exam

All pages of the NEET 2022 admit card on A4 size sheets.

The self-declaration form/undertaking/proforma for NEET 2022 is printed on an A4-sized sheet, duly filled in.

Valid photo ID as proof.

A copy of the passport-sized photo that was used in the application form was pasted on the attendance sheet.

A PwD certificate, documents related to scribes (If applicable)

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative