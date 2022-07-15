NEET UG 2022 Exam: Check Self Declaration Form, Exam Day Instructions & Other Details Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the National Eligibility and Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) on Sunday, July 17. According to the official information, a total of more than 18 lakh medical aspirants are going to participate in the NEET UG Exam, which will be held under COVID-appropriate measures in view of the rising cases of coronavirus.
NTA has asked all the medical aspirants to submit a self-declaration form indicating their health status. The UG medical aspirants will also be required to paste a coloured postcard-sized photograph, or a 4-inch x 6-inch photograph, on the NEET admit card. In the admit card, a NEET self-declaration form has been added as a measure to alert the candidates and curtail the spread of coronavirus. The form attached to the admit card must be printed and signed to be submitted to the respective exam centres. Also, an "Undertaking" form has been attached. Below are the key details.
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative