Last Updated:

NEET UG 2023 Notification Out, Registration Begins, Here's Direct Link

NEET Notification 2023 has been released at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can register for NEET-UG 2023 online. Check full details and direct link here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
neet

Image: Shutterstock


NEET UG 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET-UG 2023 Notification on its official website. Aspirants who wish to take the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate programmes in medical fields can read the official notification on neet.nta.nic.in. As per the schedule, NEET 2023 will be held on May 7. 

With the release of NEET Notification 2023, the registration process has also begun. The NEET UG 2023 registration window will be open till April 6. Candidates must apply for the exam before the deadline. 

How to register for NEET UG 2023

  • Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on NEET UG 2023 notification link 
  • Read the official notification carefully 
  • Now come back to the NEET homepage and click on the link that reads, "NEET UG 2023 registration'
  • Register yourself by providing the correct information as asked 
  • Log in using the user ID and password 
  • Fill up the NEET form 
  • Upload the required documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form 

Click here to read NEET UG Notification

Click here to register online

 

 

NEET UG 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The minimum required qualification to apply for NEET is that candidates should have passed 10+2 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English as core subjects from a recognized board. Class 12 or equivalent appearing students are also eligible to apply for NEET- UG. The minimum required age to apply is 17 years and there is no upper age limit to appear for the exam.

READ | NEET UG 2023 notification: Registrations to begin tomorrow, check important details here
READ | NEET UG 2023 Latest Update: Will NEET notification be released today? Check details here
READ | NEET 2023 Notification expected to be released by this date; see eligibility criteria here
READ | NEET UG 2023 Registration Begins Soon at neet.nta.nic.in- Check application steps, fee
COMMENT