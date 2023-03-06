NEET UG 2023 Notification Out, Registration Begins, Here's Direct Link

NEET UG 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET-UG 2023 Notification on its official website. Aspirants who wish to take the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate programmes in medical fields can read the official notification on neet.nta.nic.in. As per the schedule, NEET 2023 will be held on May 7.

With the release of NEET Notification 2023, the registration process has also begun. The NEET UG 2023 registration window will be open till April 6. Candidates must apply for the exam before the deadline.

How to register for NEET UG 2023

Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET UG 2023 notification link

Read the official notification carefully

Now come back to the NEET homepage and click on the link that reads, "NEET UG 2023 registration'

Register yourself by providing the correct information as asked

Log in using the user ID and password

Fill up the NEET form

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Click here to read NEET UG Notification

Click here to register online

NEET UG 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The minimum required qualification to apply for NEET is that candidates should have passed 10+2 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English as core subjects from a recognized board. Class 12 or equivalent appearing students are also eligible to apply for NEET- UG. The minimum required age to apply is 17 years and there is no upper age limit to appear for the exam.