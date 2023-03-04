NEET UG 2023 Notification: Registrations To Begin Tomorrow, Check Important Details Here

The wait for medical aspirants from across India for the NEET UG 2023 registration is soon going to be over. Earlier, it was speculated that the registration process and notification for NEET UG 2023 will come around February-end. However, the students kept on waiting for the same.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to commence the NEET UG 2023 registration process tomorrow, March 5. Candidates who are interested to appear for the medical entrance exam can register by visiting the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Eligibility criteria and application fee

The eligibility criteria for NEET UG 2023 will come along with its notification, which is likely to be released tomorrow. However, the eligibility criteria of last year suggest that the candidate shall be at least 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before December 31 of the year of their admission to the first year of the undergraduate programmes. NTA has not kept any upper age limit for the candidates.

As per the notification of last year, the application fee to register for the NEET UG examination is Rs 1600 for general candidates, Rs 1500 for general EWS and OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates, Rs 900 for third gender candidates and the registration fee for candidates who are from outside India is Rs 8500. It’s expected that the eligibility criteria and application fee will remain the same this year. For further details, the candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.

NEET UG 2023 registration: Steps to register here