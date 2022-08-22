NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Likely To Be Released This Week, Check Result Release Date Here

NEET UG answer key 2022: National Testing Agency is expected to release the NEET UG answer key 2022 this week. The answer key which will be released will be provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates will get time to raise objections against it. Post considering the objections raised by candidates against NEET answer key 2022, final answer key will be prepared. The steps to check answer key and result are mentioned below,

NEET Results 2022: Official websites

neet.nta.nic.in ntaresults.nic.in nta.ac.in

Know how to download NEET UG provisional answer key 2022

Step 1: To download the NEET UG answer key, registered candidates should go to the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key.”

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their login credentials and click on submit option

Step 4: Post submitting, the NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the answers mentioned on it

Step 6: Download the same

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

Here's a step-by-step guide to check NEET Results 2022 on the official website

Step 1: Registered candidates should go the official website- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET-UG results 2022 link

Step 3: A login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: In teh next step, candidates will have to key in their application number and password and submit

Step 5: Post submitting the details, the NEET-UG Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check and download NEET Result 2022

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

Check NEET UG 2022 cut-off expectations

Marks expected to secure a seat in Government Colleges (All India Quota) would have been similar to the previous year (2021) i.e, 580 to 610. as this time the number of students who attended the exam was nearly 19 lakhs which is 18% (approximately) higher than the previous year, hence expected marks might range from 590 to 620.

After the release of the NEET UG provisional answer key, the candidates will get the provision to raise objections to it on the official website. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per answer. The NTA will go through the challenges raised and release the NEET UG 2022 final answer key based on it. The final answer key will be published before the NEET result 2022.