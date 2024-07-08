sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:28 IST, July 8th 2024

NTA Announces To Cancel CUET-UG Results, Conduct Re-Exam If Grievances Found Correct

NTA has announced to conduct a retest for CUET-UG candidates from July 15 to 19, if their grievances regarding the irregularities in exam are found valid.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
12:28 IST, July 8th 2024