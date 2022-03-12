NTA GAT-B 2022: Online Applications Process For GAT-B & BET Begins; Apply Before March 31

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
NTA GAT-B: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) – 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the test by visiting the official website - dbt.nta.ac.in or www.nta.ac.in. GAT is a national-level entrance examination that is held every year for the admission of candidates to the Department of Biotechnology-supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating institutions (GAT-B) and for the award of DBT-JRF for pursuing research in frontier areas of biotechnology (BET).
According to NTA's schedule, the procedure of online registration started on March 11 and the last date for submission of the online application form for GAT-B/BET-2022 is March 31, 2022. Candidates must take note that the examination will be held on April 23 and that the duration of the examination is 3 hours. According to the official notice, "Candidates can apply for GAT-B/BET or both in 2022 through the "Online" mode only. The Application Form in any other mode, it will not be accepted. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. Multiple application forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted under any circumstances." It further read, "Candidates who desire to appear in GAT-B/BET or both in 2022 may see the detailed information bulletin available on the NTA website: http://dbt.nta.ac.in/www.nta.ac.in. For any queries or clarifications, candidates can call 011-40759000 or write to NTA at dbt@nta.ac.in."