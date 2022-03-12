NTA GAT-B 2022: Online Applications Process For GAT-B & BET Begins; Apply Before March 31

NTA GAT-B: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) – 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the test by visiting the official website - dbt.nta.ac.in or www.nta.ac.in. GAT is a national-level entrance examination that is held every year for the admission of candidates to the Department of Biotechnology-supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating institutions (GAT-B) and for the award of DBT-JRF for pursuing research in frontier areas of biotechnology (BET).

According to NTA's schedule, the procedure of online registration started on March 11 and the last date for submission of the online application form for GAT-B/BET-2022 is March 31, 2022. Candidates must take note that the examination will be held on April 23 and that the duration of the examination is 3 hours. According to the official notice, "Candidates can apply for GAT-B/BET or both in 2022 through the "Online" mode only. The Application Form in any other mode, it will not be accepted. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. Multiple application forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted under any circumstances." It further read, "Candidates who desire to appear in GAT-B/BET or both in 2022 may see the detailed information bulletin available on the NTA website: http://dbt.nta.ac.in/www.nta.ac.in. For any queries or clarifications, candidates can call 011-40759000 or write to NTA at dbt@nta.ac.in."

NTA GAT-B | Official Notice

NTA GAT-B | Application Fee | 2022

Candidates from the General (UR)/OBC (NCL)/EWS categories must pay Rs. 1200 in fees, while candidates from the SC/ST/PwD categories must pay Rs. 600.

Candidates belonging to the General (UR)/OBC (NCL)/EWS category need to pay Rs. 1200 and Rs. 600 to candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwD category.

GAT-B and BET (both) Rs 2400 for General (UR)/OBC-(NCL)/EWS, Rs 1200 for OBC-(NCL)/EWS.

NTA GAT-B: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates need to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, select the appropriate link.

Step 3: Complete the application form.

Step 4: Fill in the blanks with the necessary documents and information.

Step 5: Pay the application fees.

Step 6: Save the outcomes to your computer for future use.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative