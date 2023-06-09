OJEE Special Registration Deadline Extended Till June 10, Here's How To Apply

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board has extended the special registration window for OJEE 2023 till June 10. Earlier, the last date to register was June 8. Aspirants can apply online at ojee.nic.in.

The 2nd / Special OJEE for B.Tech., LE-Tech (Diploma), MBA, MCA, and B. Pharm will be conducted in the last week of June 2023 (26th June to 30th June 2023). The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses. The duration of the exam will be one hour.

How to register for OJEE 2023

Step 1: In order to apply, eligible candidates will have to go to the official OJEE website - ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Then on the homepage, they should click on the link that reads, "2nd/Special OJEE Registration"

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to get themselves registered to generate login credentials

Step 4: Candidates should log in and fill out the application form by entering qualification details, contact details, and exam centre details.

Step 5: In the next step, candidates should upload the required documents, pay the registration fee and submit the form

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

"Syllabus for B.Tech. course is the same as that for JEE MAIN 2023, while the syllabus for other courses is same as for OJEE 2023. Candidates, who have appeared and have ranked in JEE MAIN 2023 (for B.TECH) or OJEE - 2023 (for other courses), are not required to appear in the 2nd / Special OJEE. The results (ranks) of 2nd/ Special OJEE shall be used for admission to the vacant seats left over after 1st phase counseling," the official notice reads.