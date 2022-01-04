PSTET 2021 Provisional Answer Key To Be Out Today, Here's How To Raise Objections

Punjab School Education Board had recently released the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test answer key revised schedule. Following the schedule, PSTET paper 2 answer key is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. To be noted that the Board has not yet issued a clarification on the key for Level 1, however, candidates will be able to check the same with the response sheets on official website pstet.pseb.ac.in. After the release of PTET answer key, the Board will gear up to release the PSTET Result, tentatively by January 24, 2022. Since the answer key that will be released today will be provisional in nature, candidates will be given time to raise objections. The objection raising window will be activated today and the deadline to raise objections ends on January 7, 2022.

PSTET 2021: Check important dates here

The provisional answer key will be released on January 4, 2022

The objection raising window will also open on January 4, 2022

The last date to raise objections is January 7, 2022

PSTET final answer key will be released on January 17, 2022

PSTET result is scheduled to be out by January 24, 2022

To be noted that the final answer key will be prepared on the basis of objections that will be raised by the candidates. The result will be out by Jan 24 and will be prepared on the basis of final answer key. The steps to download the final answer key has been attached below. Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned below to download the provisional key.

PSTET 2021 provisional answer key: Here is how to download PDF