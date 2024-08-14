Published 16:57 IST, August 14th 2024
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against NMC's Decision to Skip NEET-Super Speciality Exam in 2024
Supreme Court of India has rejected a plea challenging the National Medical Commission's (NMC) decision not to conduct the NEET-Super Speciality (NEET-SS) 2024
- Education News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against NMC's Decision to Skip NEET-Super Speciality Exam in 2024 | Image: ANI/Twitter
2 min read
